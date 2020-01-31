From limited edition colors, to new tread patterns and widths, here's what's hot in tires, for 2020.

Frostbike is a three-day convention put on by Quality Bicycle Products, the biggest parts distributor in the United States. While Trek, Specialized, and Giant now also provide bike shops with a substantial amount of parts and accessories, most shops use QBP for a healthy portion of their business.

QBP stocks a huge variety of brands—from SRAM, and Campagnolo, to Schwalbe, and Maxxis—but it also has a few brands of its own, like Salsa, Surly, Whisky, and Teravail.

Tech editor Dan Cavallari and I visited Frostbike, on Friday, to check out what’s hot for 2020. Here is a gallery of the latest gravel tires.

Last year Panaracer did a limited run of colored GravelKing options. All the 38mm versions are sold out. The next batch, in different colors, is coming in March. Photo: Ben Delaney

Teravail’s Cannonball has been a fast (and fast-selling) tire that comes in 35, 38 and 42mm widths, and in black or tan sidewalls. Photo: Ben Delaney

Maxxis’s poplar Rambler (left) and the chunkier Ravager (right). Photo: Ben Delaney

The Rambler comes in EXO sidewall protection, and Silk Shield bead-to-bead protection models. Current widths are 38, 40, and 45mm, with a 50mm in the works. Retail is $45 to $65. Photo: Ben Delaney

Maxxis’s Robert McCollum said the company is trying to get roadies comfortable with the idea of having different front and rear tires, such as a Ravager front and a Rambler rear. Photo: Ben Delaney

The Volocita used to be a road tire; now it’s an all-road tire, in a fatter width. Photo: Ben Delaney

Panaracer GravelKing come in a huge variety of width-, and protection options, and all at reasonable ($44-$49) prices. Photo: Ben Delaney

Schwalbe recently added an Ultrabite option (left) to its G-One gravel line. The Bite, Allround, and Speed options are also shown here. Photo: Ben Delaney

WTB now has a slightly beefed-up version of the semi-slick Riddler, called the Raddler. Photo: Ben Delaney

“The Riddler only radder.” Photo: Ben Delaney

WTB tires run the gravel gamut, from fat, semi-slick options like the Byway (left), to the file-tread-with-knobs Riddler, to the chunkier Resolute. Photo: Ben Delaney

Challenge is still more focused on cyclocross, but it is in on the gravel game, too. Photo: Ben Delaney

The new Donnelly EMP comes in 38, and 45mm options, for $75. Photo: Ben Delaney