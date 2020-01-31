Frostbike gallery: Gravel tires—the new, the old, and the bold
From limited edition colors, to new tread patterns and widths, here's what's hot in tires, for 2020.
Frostbike is a three-day convention put on by Quality Bicycle Products, the biggest parts distributor in the United States. While Trek, Specialized, and Giant now also provide bike shops with a substantial amount of parts and accessories, most shops use QBP for a healthy portion of their business.
QBP stocks a huge variety of brands—from SRAM, and Campagnolo, to Schwalbe, and Maxxis—but it also has a few brands of its own, like Salsa, Surly, Whisky, and Teravail.
Tech editor Dan Cavallari and I visited Frostbike, on Friday, to check out what’s hot for 2020. Here is a gallery of the latest gravel tires.
