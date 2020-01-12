Van der Poel, Cant, Alvarado crowned national ‘cross champions

Van der Poel took a sixth-straight Dutch title and Cant took her 11th consecutive victory in Belgium. Sweeck took the Belgian men's title from a talent-packed field.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Sanne Cant (Belgium), and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) were among the new-crowned national cyclocross champions in Europe this weekend.

Van der Poel’s victory is his sixth-straight national title, and moves him level with the six titles won by his father Adrie. Van der Poel rode solo at the front for much of the race to beat Lars van der Haar (second) and Joris Nieuwenhuis (third).

Van der Poel’s teammate Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado took the Dutch women’s title from a star-studded field. She beat Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand.

Sanne Cant continued a streak of national titles even more impressive than van der Poel’s record. She won her 11th consecutive Belgian title, beating Laura Verdonschot and Ellen Van Loy. Cant won by 28 seconds in a dominant performance.

Laurens Sweeck took victory in the Belgian men’s race. He was an outside favorite in a field stacked with talent, including defending champion Toon Aerts, form rider Eli Iserbyt, and returning star Wout van Aert. Iserbyt finished second and Aerts third. Van Aert finished fifth.

Felipe Orts Lloret took a second consecutive Spanish title, while Eva Lechner was able to defend her title against Alice Arzuffi to become Italian female champion.

The French titles were taken by Marion Riberolle and Clement Venturini.

In the UK, Harriet Harnden took a surprise victory over Beth Crumpton and Anna Kay, while Tom Pidcock defended his title in the men’s.

Other notable results include Inge van der Heijden taking Dutch U23 title, and Thibau Nys becoming Belgian junior champion.