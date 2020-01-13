USA Cycling to send 25 riders to ‘cross world championships

Athletes to compete in February's event in Switzerland include national champions Gage Hecht, Clara Honsinger and favorite for the inaugural junior women's event, Madigan Munro.

USA Cycling has confirmed it will be sending 25 athletes to the UCI cyclocross world championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland next month.

The event, February 1-2, will see US national champions Clara Honsinger, Katie Clouse, Gage Hecht, Eric Brunner, Andrew Strohmeyer, and Madigan Munro in action. Stalwarts Kerry Werner, Stephen Hyde, and Katie Compton will also be racing.

“We are very excited about all of the athletes selected to compete in the 2020 UCI Cyclocross World Championships,” said USA Cycling Cyclocross Manager, Jesse Anthony. “We are lucky to have a large group of dedicated, skilled and capable athletes who will compete and after the successful performances we saw during the USA Cycling Development Program’s most recent racing block over the holidays, I am optimistic about our potential for success at this year’s world championships.”

2020 marks the first time there will be a junior women’s race at the event. Among the favorites is Pan-American and national champion, Madigan Munro.

“The primary purpose of USA Cycling fielding a team at the cyclocross world championships is to win medals and stand on the podium,” said Anthony. “We have a secondary purpose of providing a developmental opportunity for athletes who show the potential to stand on the podium in the future.”

“With these purposes in mind and a renewed direction of our cyclocross program, we are increasing our support to the US athletes who will race the world championships. This year, we will fully fund more athletes than ever before, and have been able to also lower the fees for athletes who did not qualify for full funding.”

The additional support for the 2020 team was made possible by the donations to the MudFund, USA Cycling’s non-profit fundraising arm for U.S. National and Olympic Team athlete development.

USA Team Roster 2020:

Junior Men:

Magnus Sheffield (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXHairs Devo)

Nick Carter (KCCX)

Jared Scott ( Boulder Junior Cycling)

Junior Women:

Madigan Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Lizzy Gunsalus ( Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld

Michaela Thompson (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Cassidy Hickey

Bridget Tooley (Giant-Easton p/b Transitions)

Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)

U23 Men:

Gage Hecht (Aevolo / Donnelly)

Eric Brunner (Blue Stages Cycling)

Lane Maher (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)

Alex Morton ( Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)

Caleb Swartz (Linear Sport Racing Team)

Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing)

U23 Women:

Katie Clouse (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King)

Shannon Mallory (Northwest Women’s CX Project)

Elite Men:

Kerry Werner (Kona/Maxxis)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)

Curtis White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)

Elite Women:

Katie Compton (KFC Racing/Trek)

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M)

Rebecca Fahringer (Kona/Maxxis)

*Note: Kaitie Keough and Lauren Zoerner also qualified to compete but declined their spots.