PYSO, ep. 37: Welcome to pro cycling in 2020

Will there be a Tour de France in five years? What is cycling's role in environmental activism? And why in the world is Gus camping on a frozen lake? Welcome to a new season of PYSO.

It’s a new year, and Angus Morton and Bobby Julich are back at it with the first episode of the year of Put Your Socks On, a deep dive into the sport of professional cycling by two men whose experience spans the globe.

This year, Bobby and Gus are expanding the range of the show, looking at both the micro level of happenings in the sport (who won which race and why) as well as the macro level, such as the environmental impacts of cycling, the long-range health of various elements of the sport, and the health of pro riders who race 70-80 days a year.

Oh, and Gus goes camping on a frozen lake…

It’s time to Put Your Socks On. Here comes a new season.