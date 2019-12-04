VN Podcast: The 2019 VeloNews Awards

On this episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Andrew Hood and Fred Dreier examine the 2019 VeloNews Awards, as well as the Stories of the Decade.

What were the races, riders, and moments from the 2019 pro cycling season that were simply the best? On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Andrew Hood and Fred Dreier discuss the annual VeloNews Awards issue, and dig into the moments that defined the 2019 season.

The VeloNews Awards gives praise to the Best Male and Female riders, plus the top moments of the year. This year, the issue also dug into the top storylines from the decade. Fred and Andy discuss two of these storylines, and examine why each one helped define the past 10 years of pro cycling.

The holidays are right around the corner, and right now VeloPress has a great deal: Subscribe to VeloNews and receive a free VeloPress book of your choice. Go to www.velopress.com for more information.