VN Podcast: Katie Compton on her U.S. cyclocross national championship winning streak

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast we catch up with Katie Compton and discuss her streak of winning 15 U.S. national cyclocross titles. Compton also discusses the wider dynamics at play in international cyclocross.

Compton then discusses some of the wider dynamics at play in international cyclocross, from the rise of young female racers from The Netherlands, to the proposed 16-race World Cup calendar for 2021.

All that and more on this week’s interview with Katie Compton.