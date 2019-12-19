VN Podcast: Gage Hecht discusses his U.S. Cyclocross Nationals win

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we speak to Gage Hecht, the recently crowned U.S. Cyclocross National Champion. Hecht discusses how he balances road and 'cross, and takes us inside his winning ride.

Gage Hecht rode away with the 2019 U.S. Cyclocross National Championships this past weekend in Lakewood, Washington. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we go inside Hecht’s dominating win at ‘cross nats, including Hecht’s thoughts on the crash that knocked Kerry Werner out of second place.

Also, Hecht has balanced his commitments on the road with his cyclocross ambitions. Which does he prefer the most? We find out, and discover why Hecht may have to choose cyclocross or road in the coming years.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.