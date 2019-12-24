VN Podcast: Alex Howes talks Dirty Kanza, USPro, and EF’s alternative calendar

Alex Howes joins us for the final VeloNews Podcast of 2019 to talk Dirty Kanza, USPro, and his ambitions for next season.

It’s the final episode of The VeloNews Podcast of 2019, and we here at VeloNews want to wish all of you a Happy Holidays!

For our final show we have an interview with USPro road champion (and friend of the show) Alex Howes. Alex takes us inside his big win, and discusses the joy and pain of racing the Dirty Kanza 200, as well as his big racing plans for 2020.

We hope you have a great break and will see you all in 2020.