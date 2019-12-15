Van der Poel back to winning ways at Druivencross

Van der Poel wins men's race after a surprise defeat Saturday, Worst takes women's race.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) bounced back from a surprise defeat on Saturday to win Vlaamse Druivencross Sunday.

The world champion beat Tom Pidcock (Trinity) and Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Baloise Lions), who placed second and third respectively.

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took the lead early on while van der Poel sat in the chase pack. There was a sense that it took a few laps for the Dutchman to find his legs, but once he had, he blazed to the front of the race, passing Pidcock, Iserbyt, and Hermans who had bunched together at the front.

Once van der Poel hit the front he started to build a gap and was never contested, winning by 14-seconds.

Annemarie Worst (777) won the women’s race ahead of Lucinda Brand (Telenet-Baloise) and Alice Maria Arzuffi (777). Worst took the front on the first lap and left the chase group to fight each other as she was able to slowly but surely build her lead unchallenged.

Brand and Arzuffi fought for much of the race for second place, and it was only on the last lap that the Dutchwoman was able to move clear of Arzuffi, beating the Italian by just 5-seconds.

Men’s Top-3

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus): 1:00:54 Thomas Pidcock (Trinity): +0:00:14 Quinten Hermans (Telenet Baloise Lions): +0:00:27

Women’s Top-3