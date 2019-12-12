UCI postpones Classics Series until 2021

Launch of new concept pushed back one year as UCI's wave of reforms hits stumbling block.

The UCI has postponed its proposed Classics Series of major one-day races until 2021.

The sport’s governing body announced the decision on Wednesday morning during the 2019 WorldTour seminar in Montreaux, Switzerland.

The proposed Classics Series was meant to unite the five “Monuments” of cycling—Milano-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and Il Lombardia—with 15 or so other major one-day races into a season-long series.

The UCI released a statement Wednesday that stated the decision ‘will give time to build this new series together with all the parties involved (organizers, teams, riders, and UCI).’

The UCI has been butting heads with teams association AIGCP for a number of months over its reforms for 2020. The trade group, which represents a number of top WorldTour teams, released a statement in October blasting a number of the UCI’s plans.

In the lengthy statement, the AIGCP dubbed plans around the Classics Series ‘another example of the UCI pushing ahead with a project for its own interest against the wishes and interests of the teams and riders,’ and also claimed the UCI did not see teams as a ‘relevant stakeholder’ in the development of the new concept.

The UCI gave no specific reason for its postponement of the launch of the UCI Classics Series, though it did close its statement confirming its belief in the merit of the series for all parties, and that UCI President David Lappartient ‘appealed to all stakeholders to work together to build the future of our sport.’