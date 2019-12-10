UCI confirms men’s and women’s WorldTour teams for 2020
The UCI confirmed the teams for the 2020 WorldTour on both the men’s and women’s side of the sport, Tuesday.
The governing body released a statement listing 18 men’s teams and seven women’s teams that were granted WorldTour licenses for 2020 and ongoing years.
As expected, Israel Cycling Academy and Cofidis are new additions to the list of men’s WorldTour teams. The Israeli team is born from the merger between Katusha-Alpecin and Israel Cycling Academy.
Missing from both lists is Mitchelton-Scott. The UCI is still in the process of reviewing the Australian team’s application and will confirm their status as soon as possible. Boels-Dolmans is absent from the list of women’s WorldTour teams as it could not provide a financial guarantee given its current long-term sponsorship crisis.
2020 will see the re-branding of the second tier of men’s racing to ProSeries as part of UCI’s wave of UCI reforms. ProSeries teams will be titled ProTeam. Next year also marks the launch of the new-tiered system of women’s racing into WorldTour and Continental teams.
As confirmed in the UCI’s provisional list of teams for 2020, men’s ProTeam squad Total Direct Energie will be given wildcard invites to grand tours and classics in 2020. Similarly, Circus–Wanty Gobert (formerly Wanty Gobert-Tormans) will receive invites to classics races.
Men’s WorldTour teams (2020-2022)
- Ag2r La Mondiale
- Astana Pro Team
- Bahrain – Mclaren
- Bora – Hansgrohe
- CCC Team
- Cofidis
- Deceuninck – Quick – Step
- EF Education First
- Groupama – FDJ
- Israel Cycling Academy
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- NTT Pro Cycling Team
- Team Ineos
- Team Jumbo – Visma
- Team Sunweb
- Trek – Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
Women’s WorldTour teams (2020-2023)
- Ale BTC Ljubljana
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- CCC – Liv
- FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Movistar Team Women
- Team Sunweb
- Trek – Segafredo
Men’s ProTeam teams
- Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
- Bardiani CSF Faizane
- Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
- Circus – Wanty Gobert
- Fundacion – Orbea
- Gazprom – Rusvelo
- Rally Cycling
- Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
- Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
- Team Arkea – Samsic
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Total Direct Energie
- Uno–X Norwegian Development Team
- B&B Hotels – Vital Concept
- Burgos – BH
- Corondon
- Nippo Delko Provence
- Vino Zabu KTM