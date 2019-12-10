UCI confirms men’s and women’s WorldTour teams for 2020

Boels-Dolmans not issued a WorldTour license due to sponsorship difficulties, Mitchelton-Scott's application still under review.

The UCI confirmed the teams for the 2020 WorldTour on both the men’s and women’s side of the sport, Tuesday.

The governing body released a statement listing 18 men’s teams and seven women’s teams that were granted WorldTour licenses for 2020 and ongoing years.

As expected, Israel Cycling Academy and Cofidis are new additions to the list of men’s WorldTour teams. The Israeli team is born from the merger between Katusha-Alpecin and Israel Cycling Academy.

Missing from both lists is Mitchelton-Scott. The UCI is still in the process of reviewing the Australian team’s application and will confirm their status as soon as possible. Boels-Dolmans is absent from the list of women’s WorldTour teams as it could not provide a financial guarantee given its current long-term sponsorship crisis.

2020 will see the re-branding of the second tier of men’s racing to ProSeries as part of UCI’s wave of UCI reforms. ProSeries teams will be titled ProTeam. Next year also marks the launch of the new-tiered system of women’s racing into WorldTour and Continental teams.

As confirmed in the UCI’s provisional list of teams for 2020, men’s ProTeam squad Total Direct Energie will be given wildcard invites to grand tours and classics in 2020. Similarly, Circus–Wanty Gobert (formerly Wanty Gobert-Tormans) will receive invites to classics races.

Men’s WorldTour teams (2020-2022)

Ag2r La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – Mclaren

Bora – Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Cofidis

Deceuninck – Quick – Step

EF Education First

Groupama – FDJ

Israel Cycling Academy

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

NTT Pro Cycling Team

Team Ineos

Team Jumbo – Visma

Team Sunweb

Trek – Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Women’s WorldTour teams (2020-2023)

Ale BTC Ljubljana

Canyon-SRAM Racing

CCC – Liv

FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope

Movistar Team Women

Team Sunweb

Trek – Segafredo

Men’s ProTeam teams