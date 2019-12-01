Trek-Segafredo taps Mollema, Porte for Tour de France and Nibali for Giro d’Italia and Olympics

Mollema and Porte should share leadership duties at the Tour as Nibali is targeting the Giro and Olympics in 2020

Trek-Segafredo’s fleet of stars is beginning to fill out their respective calendars for 2020.

New arrival Vincenzo Nibali has already confirmed he will race the Giro d’Italia and skip the Tour de France, in favor of taking a shot at the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bauke Mollema, hot off winning the Giro di Lombardia in October, confirmed he will have another crack at the Tour GC. Richie Porte is also expected to race the Tour, leaving the Giro to Nibali and the team’s other leaders.

“I’ll go for the GC at the Tour, and Nibali will do the Giro,” Mollema told the Dutch daily AD. “We’ll probably race together at the Vuelta a España.”

Mollema, 33, reminded everyone in Italy that he can still swing with the top riders with his emphatic victory at Lombardia ahead of an elite field. The Dutch all-rounder also won the Japan Cup and finished fifth overall at the 2019 Giro, his best grand tour result since his breakout third at the 2011 Vuelta.

The arrival of Nibali to Trek-Segafredo means the team’s top captains will share leadership duties across the season’s major events. Like many of the grand tour-style riders, Nibali sees the demanding Tokyo road course as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to try to win an Olympic gold medal. With the elite men’s road race just six days after the conclusion of the Tour de France in Paris, Nibali is opting to race the Giro in order to have more time to prepare specifically for the Olympics.

An emboldened Mollema, who was sixth in 2013 and seventh in 2015 at the Tour, will return to the Tour with fresh ambitions.

Porte, who turns 35 in January, is expected to make his season debut at the Santos Down Under before returning to Europe for a traditional build-up toward the Tour.

For 2020, Trek-Segafredo sees quite a bit of a shakeup. John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Gogl (NTT) and Fabio Felline (Astana) are the top departures, with Peter Stetina opting out of the WorldTour to race gravel and other endurance events. Markel Irizar retired and Jarlinson Pantano tested positive for EPO. Fumiyuki Beppo moves down a level, and will race at Delko-Marseille next season.

Beside Nibali, other top arrivals include Kenny Elissonde (Ineos) and Vincenzo’s brother Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). Among a fleet of younger riders set to join include reigning junior world champion American Quinn Simmons, who is making the jump from the junior ranks to the WorldTour.