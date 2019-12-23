Simon Yates to target Giro and Olympics in 2020

Yates to start season at Tour Down Under as he looks to put a disappointing 2019 behind him.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) will target the Giro d’Italia and Olympics road race in 2020.

Yates confirmed his schedule via a press release Monday. The 27-year-old Brit will start his season at the Tour Down Under, January, before building to his third-consecutive Giro d’Italia. Yates made a big impact on the 2018 Italian race, holding the pink jersey for 13 days before crumbling in the final week.

“The Giro is a race with a lot of charm and character – the fans are passionate, the parcours are amazing and it always produces exciting aggressive racing which I enjoy,” he said.

“The 2020 route is a very traditional course with a lot of time trailing kilometers, and many high altitude mountain passes,” he said. “We will have to prepare for anything to happen.”

After the Giro d’Italia, Yates will aim for a second peak at the Olympics, in late July. The mountainous race is one for the climbers, with many GC stars planning their seasons around it.

While some such as Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde are looking to peak for the Tour de France and hold the form for the Olympics, which fall just six days after the final stage, Yates is taking the opposite approach by peaking for the Giro before resting and re-building for the Olympics.

Yates, who won the Vuelta a Espana in 2018, failed to register on the GC in the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2019. He did scoop two stage wins in the 2019 Tour however. He ended his 2019 year early as he looked to rest after a season that left him disappointed.

“Last year I just felt I never really got to the level that I expect of myself, I want to go back in the best shape possible and try again,” he said. “That, and along with the Olympics coming so close to the Tour de France this year; I believe the best way to approach the Olympics would be to do the Giro.”

Yates will head into 2020 as one of Mitchelton-Scott’s three GC options alongside his brother, Adam, and Estaban Chaves.