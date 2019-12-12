Rory Sutherland breaks leg in training camp accident

Israel Start-Up Nation rider broke femur at team launch camp in Tel Aviv.

Veteran Australian Rory Sutherland has broken his leg in an incident at a team camp in Tel Aviv.

The 37-year-old crashed while riding an electric scooter at his new team’s official launch event in Israel, Tuesday. He broke his femur and was successfully operated on in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

In our unforgettable day, there was one painful moment : Rory Sutherland hard and unlucky fall last night has resulted in a broken femur . He was successfully operated . Fast recovery , Rory! pic.twitter.com/K7lctUOHXt — IsraelCyclingAcademy (@yallaACADEMY) December 11, 2019

The incident occurred as riders gathered for the launch of their team’s new identity Wednesday. The new WorldTour team revealed its new name – Israel Start-Up Nation – having formed from the merger between Israel Cycling Academy and Katusha-Alpecin.

Sutherland transferred to the team from UAE-Team Emirates at the end of 2019 season, and so has yet to race for his new squad. He joined the new team to add experience and play the role of road captain.

The Australian was one of many signings Israel Start-Up Nation made during the off-season to add depth to its roster for its first year in the WorldTour, including Dan Martin, Andre Greipel, American sprinter Travis McCabe, and young Canadian James Piccoli.