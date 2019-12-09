Rolf Aldag joins Canyon-SRAM as Sport Director

Veteran German DS joins team after four years with Dimension Data.

Rolf Aldag has joined Canyon-SRAM as Sport Director. The German-registered team confirmed the news in a press release Monday.

Aldag raced professionally during a 15-year-career that included spells at T-Mobile and Team Telekom. Since his retirement in 2005, he has worked in team management with Quick-Step, the T-Mobile / HTC franchise, and most recently Dimension Data.

His move to Canyon SRAM will see his first step into the women’s side of the sport.

“I am very pleased that Rolf is joining our team,” said Canyon-SRAM manager Ronny Lauke.

“Rolf has been one of the architects of some of the most successful teams in the past ten years, proving that he is able to help talented riders reach the very top of the sport,” said Lauke. “Although Rolf is new in the female side of the sport, I am confident he will be important to us to assure further progress and stability.”

Aldag, despite over 10 years in team management roles in men’s teams, feels that moving to the women’s side of the sport will offer a whole new set of challenges.

“I would describe myself as a rookie in what I am going to do,” he said. “I don’t think it would be wise to believe I should come on board and try to copy and paste things that worked in the men’s sport. So I will talk to all of the experienced team members from Canyon-SRAM and aim to get the best information out there.”

Aldag is already working with the team and has joined the riders at a training camp in Malaga, Spain.

“I wouldn’t say that I am nervous about joining a new team, but rather I have a feeling of excitement to enter a new chapter in my working career,” Aldag said.