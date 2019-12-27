Update: Witness ‘disgusted’ by how authorities abuse NTT’s Dlamini

A disturbing video posted on social media shows authorities man-handling the South African rider in such a brutal manner it broke the WorldTour pro's arm

In what’s a developing story, NTT rider Nic Dlamini appeared to suffer a broken arm after a brutal incident involving authorities in South Africa on Friday morning.

A video posted on social media shows authorities — park rangers from the Table Mountain National Park near Cape Town — brutally twisting the WorldTour rider’s left arm up behind his back. There is an audible “snap” in what is the sound of the breaking bone in his arm before he is shoved into the rear of a park vehicle.

VeloNews spoke via Skype with Donovan Le Cok, a Cape Town cyclist who recorded the disturbing video with his smart phone Friday. Le Cok described the scene as a heated tussle between park rangers and Dlamini that quickly escalated.

“There were park rangers checking permits, and they tried to stop him at the gate, and caused him to crash,” Le Cok told VeloNews. “He was in a bit of a shock and his bike was damaged. He and the park ranger were having a heated discussion, and maybe the ranger didn’t like his attitude.”

Le Cok said park access is controlled by a gate, but that park roads and trails are a popular riding area for local cyclists. A pass is required, but Le Cok said most riders have annual passes and typically ride directly in and out of the park. Reports suggest that authorities pulled Dlamini off of his bike after he did not stop to produce a required park pass.

Le Cok — who said he coincided with Dlamini on Friday morning who was riding alone on his road bike — decided to pull out his phone once he saw things heating up.

“It was very disturbing,” Le Cok said. “The ranger just man-handled him, twisting his arm up behind his head. You can hear it breaking. His arm was sticking in the wrong direction, and they threw him into the back of the vehicle.”

Le Cok’s video reveals that rangers also demanded that he stop recording the incident. Le Cok was deeply disturbed by what he witnessed, and shared it with a WhatsApp group among the tight-knit Cape Town cycling community. The video soon made it to Twitter.

“The sad thing is that those rangers are notorious for being aggressive,” Le Cok said. “I was there by pure luck. The whole incident was maybe one minute. I pulled out my phone because it was so disturbing.”

Officials released a statement that claimed that Dlamini was “resisting arrest” after not providing proof of entry, and said the event “spiraled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal.”

NTT Pro Team officials, based in Johannesberg, released a scathing public statement, insisting on a full investigation into the incident. Doctors confirmed Dlamini suffered a fractured left humerus.

“I was both devastated and appalled to see the video of Nicholas on social media,” said NTT principal Douglas Ryder. “To watch a young man who I know so well in such unnecessary distress made me feel sick, to be honest. The way in which he was treated is simply not acceptable.”

Dlamini, 24, turned pro with NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Dimension Data) in 2017, and was scheduled to race the Santos Tour Down Under next month.

“I was disgusted,” Le Cok said. “I couldn’t believe what I was watching. These rangers are there to protect us from muggers and keep people safe on the mountain. It’s mind-blowing. It’s been a very unfortunate event. I hope he recovers quickly, because he had a lot of big plans for the season.”

Check back to VeloNews for more updates on this developing story.