Ineos to partner with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Ineos to partner with Mercedes to tap into Formula 1 giant's technical expertise.

Team Ineos has confirmed its plan to collaborate with Formula 1 technology giant Mercedes-AMG Petronas for 2020. The partnership will also involve Ineos Team UK sailing team.

In a release on the team’s website, Wednesday, Team Ineos stated that ‘the partnership will see the teams work together to develop and implement innovations in areas such as engineering, human science, simulation, and data analysis.’ The move is another step in Sky/Ineos’ rigorous approach to seeking ‘marginal gains’ to improve performance.

The move will see super-powers from three sports coming together, with the grand tour-conquering cycling team working with the current Formula 1 world champions and the sailing team eyeing victory in the prestigious America’s Cup.

“At the very heart of these three great teams lies a shared passion for racing, for winning and creating great sporting moments,” said Ineos Team Principal Dave Brailsford.

“Our unrelenting determination to drive, sail and pedal faster and outwit the ever-improving competition will benefit hugely from this partnership. We can cross-pollinate our collective knowledge in science, technology, human performance, and racing strategy to create even stronger winning environments.”

Ineos isn’t the first team to partner with a Formula 1 team for 2020, with Bahrain-Merida entering a new chapter as Bahrain-McLaren, partnering with the British motorsport team to gain access to its top-quality facilities.

“The technological demands of Formula 1 mean we are well-placed to support with advanced technical challenges in specific areas of sailing and cycling, with a particular focus on aerodynamics and the manufacturing capability around key components,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

Ineos will go into 2020 as the team to beat in the grand tours, with the British outfit boasting Tour de France winners Chris Froome, Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, and newly-signed Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz. Fighting them for glory in the three-week races will be Jumbo-Visma, who is bolstered by the signing of grand tour star Tom Dumoulin, and the new-look Bahrain-McLaren, who is under the watch of former Sky/Ineos staffer Rod Ellingworth.

“It is massively exciting to be working with such brilliant and successful people in other sports – led by Mercedes the best team in F1 – and we can’t wait to get started and be greater together,” Brailsford said.