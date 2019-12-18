Ewan extends contract with Lotto-Soudal through 2022

Australian sprinter and leadout men De Buyst and Kluge extend contracts after successful season in 2019.

Caleb Ewan has extended his contract with Lotto-Soudal through to the end of 2022.

The team announced the news Wednesday, and also confirmed that leadout men Jasper De Buyst and Roger Kluge have both extended to 2022.

“I already knew after probably the first few months in the team that it was a great fit for me and something that I wanted to continue on for in the future,” said Ewan. “That was before I even started doing well with the team.”

“The first few months of this year were going so well,” he said. “The team had so much faith in me and I just knew that if we worked together well that the wins would start coming. I just felt so comfortable in the team that straight away from the first few months I knew that, if the opportunity came and the team wanted to keep me, that I’d be happy to extend for a longer period and that we could really work together and work towards the future.”

25-year-old Ewan enjoyed a successful season with the Belgian outfit, having signed from Mitchelton-Scott at the close of 2018. The Australian sprinter was snubbed by Mitchelton-Scott for the 2018 Tour de France. However, with Lotto-Soudal, he took three stages at the Tour, including the iconic sprint on the Champs-Elysees.

Ewan also won two stages at the Giro d’Italia in a year that saw him top the podium 10 times in total. De Buyst and Kluge acted as cogs in Ewan’s leadout train at both the Giro and Tour.

“I am happy to see that Caleb loves his current environment,” said team manager John Lelangue. “These signings are good for the stability and continuity of the team. With Caleb we have one of the fastest guys of the peloton, maybe the fastest one.”

Lotto-Soudal’s roster is also bolstered by the signing of Philippe Gilbert in 2020, with the classics star transferring from rival Belgian team Deceuninck-Quick-Step.