Dlamini issues statement following incident with park authorities

Dlamini issues thanks to those that have reached out in support after brutal incident in South Africa, confirms he has sought representation from law firm.

After a brutal incident with authorities, Nicholas Dlamini has issued a message of thanks to those supporting him and provided an update on his situation.

The South African suffered a broken arm in an altercation with rangers at Table Mountain National Park while on a training ride on Friday and issued a statement on Facebook, Monday.

“Many thanks for the huge number of kind messages following recent events. I am overwhelmed by the support offered by everyone at home and around the world, especially from the world of cycling,” he said.

Dlamini underwent surgery on his arm at Cape Town hospital on Saturday.

“I am told that this went well, but the surgeon is unable to make a prognosis at this early stage,” said Dlamini. “So, for the moment, I am unable to say when I’ll be back on a bike.”

Dlamini was scheduled to race the Santos Tour Down Under next month.

The incident occurred when Table Mountain National Park authorities confronted the NTT rider in a suspected disagreement over permissions to ride in the park. A video posted on social media shows the park rangers forcefully twisting the rider’s arm up behind his back as they pushed him against a park vehicle.

“I will be represented by the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright following this terrible incident,” said Dlamini. The rider closed his statement by explaining that no further details could be issued at this time.

“I will be taking legal advice on the next steps from Norton Rose Fulbright, and for this reason I hope you can understand why I cannot give any more detail to anyone at this stage. I look forward to giving you more detail as soon as I can.”

VeloNews will continue to provide updates as they come available. The full Facebook post from Dlamini can be read below.