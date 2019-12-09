Bahrain-McLaren reveal new team colors for 2020

Bahrain McLaren reveal new yellow and red colors for 2020 at team presentation.

Team Bahrain-Merida will race as Bahrain-McLaren in 2020, and the team revealed its new kit and bikes at a team presentation in Woking, UK, Monday.

The red and blue of the old Bahrain-Merida kit is gone, and in its place, a red and yellow color scheme that mimics that of McLaren’s Formula One race cars.

Bahrain-Merida enters a new chapter in 2020, with British motorsport business McLaren coming on board as title sponsor, and a number of high profile signings, including Mikel Landa, who will lead the team’s GC bid, and super-sprinter Mark Cavendish, who moves across from Dimension Data.

Rod Ellingworth will direct the team, having worked for many years with Team Sky/Ineos. The move will see him reunited with Cavendish, who he worked with at Team Sky and British Cycling.

“This is a team built for tomorrow, with a great respect for the past, said John Allert, joint Managing Director of the team.

“McLaren will bring technology to the team, a culture of continuous improvement, dynamic marketing, and innovation forged in the most technically demanding sport in the world – F1,” said Allert.

The team also presented their new-look Merida bikes, which carry the same colors as the team kit.

Built for tomorrow. 👊 🚲 The bikes that will power our riders in 2020, courtesy of @MeridaBikes. pic.twitter.com/12LjHBxmGq — Team Bahrain Merida (@Bahrain_Merida) December 9, 2019

Team Ineos today revealed that they have signed Rohan Dennis, who controversially left Bahrain-Merida in September. Vincenzo Nibali has also left the Bahraini team to join Trek-Segafredo.