Alaphilippe wins Velo d’Or prize as top rider of 2019

Bernal ranked second, van Vleuten fifth in the international ranking handed down by an international jury.

Pas de surprise — with the season he had, it’s no surprise that French star Julian Alaphilippe won the Velo d’Or ‘best rider’ prize for 2019.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider was on a tear across the spring, winning Milan-San Remo, Flèche Wallonne and Strade Bianche. That was all before he dazzled the Tour de France, winning two stages, the combativity award and two weeks in the yellow jersey.

The award is handed down by French cycling magazine Vélo every year since 1992. An international jury of top cycling journalists vote on which rider was top across the season.

Egan Bernal (Ineos), the youngest modern Tour winner, finished second, and 2019 Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) ranked third.

Without a separate category for women, Annemiek van Vleuten was fifth after her top season marked by her solo victory for the world title. Compatriot and multi-discipline star Mathieu van der Poel was fourth in the voting following his breakout season, while Lìege-Bastogne-Liège and Critérium du Dauphiné winner Jakob Fuglsang was sixth.

Alaphilippe also won the best French rider category, and supplanted Alejandro Valverde, last year’s winner, as the Velo d’Or winner for 2019. Alaphilippe is the second French winner of the prize, with Laurent Jalabert winning in 1995.

Multiple winners include Chris Froome, who won in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Alberto Contador won four times, while Lance Armstrong — much like his Tour de France titles — was erased as a five-time Velo d’Or winner.