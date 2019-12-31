Alaphilippe, Bernal to line up at Tour of Colombia

Tour de France stars to start season at high-altitude 2.1 category stage race, Quintana to miss race on home territory.

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) will open their seasons at the Tour of Colombia, February.

The Tour de France stars will line up at the Colombian race, choosing a mountainous start to their racing year rather than opting for the high temperatures and sprinter-focussed season openers in Australia such as Tour Down Under.

Bernal won the first edition of the race in 2018. 2019 winner Miguel Angel Lopez will not race in 2020, according to AFP.

The race is set to pass through Nairo Quintana‘s home province, though the former Giro and Vuelta winner will not take the start with his new team Arkea-Samsic. The Colombian star will instead be racing at Tour de la Provence.

The race first ran in 2018. It boasts a high-elevation route that never dips below 2,500m for its third edition, taking place February 11-16.