VeloNews Awards 2019: North America, MTB, and cyclocross

The 2019 VeloNews Awards for MTB, cyclocross, and North American racing.

This story appeared in the November/December print issue of VeloNews Magazine.

This season produced plenty of compelling drama in North American road racing, international cyclocross, and cross-country mountain biking. Below we have listed the winners in these respective categories.

Mountain biking

Courtney struggled in Val di Sole, finishing a distant 17th. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Men’s MTB rider of the year

Nino Schurter: Won his eighth world title and seventh World Cup overall

Women’s MTB rider of the year

Kate Courtney: Took the World Cup overall in dramatic fashion

Cyclocross

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Men’s cyclocross rider of the year

Mathieu van der Poel: Six World Cup wins and the world title

Women’s cyclocross rider of the year

Sanne Cant: Took her third consecutive world title

North American road racing

James Piccoli showed his determination at the front on the very long and steep climb to Powder Mountain. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Male North American road racer

James Piccoli: Pro Road Tour series champ won a stage at the Tour of Utah and earned his ticket to the WorldTour for 2020.

Female North American road racer

Chloé Dygert: Pro Road Tour series champ and was untouchable at the Colorado Classic, Joe Martin, and Pan American Games.

North American teams of the year

Women: Sho Air-Twenty20

Men: Elevate KHS

Best day of racing in North America

Dirty Kanza 200: Colin Strickland defeats the WorldTour pros as Amity Rockwell comes from behind to take a marquee win.