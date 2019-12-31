VeloNews Awards 2019: North America, MTB, and cyclocross
This story appeared in the November/December print issue of VeloNews Magazine.
This season produced plenty of compelling drama in North American road racing, international cyclocross, and cross-country mountain biking. Below we have listed the winners in these respective categories.
Mountain biking
Men’s MTB rider of the year
Nino Schurter: Won his eighth world title and seventh World Cup overall
Women’s MTB rider of the year
Kate Courtney: Took the World Cup overall in dramatic fashion
Cyclocross
Men’s cyclocross rider of the year
Mathieu van der Poel: Six World Cup wins and the world title
Women’s cyclocross rider of the year
Sanne Cant: Took her third consecutive world title
North American road racing
Male North American road racer
James Piccoli: Pro Road Tour series champ won a stage at the Tour of Utah and earned his ticket to the WorldTour for 2020.
Female North American road racer
Chloé Dygert: Pro Road Tour series champ and was untouchable at the Colorado Classic, Joe Martin, and Pan American Games.
North American teams of the year
Women: Sho Air-Twenty20
Men: Elevate KHS
Best day of racing in North America
Dirty Kanza 200: Colin Strickland defeats the WorldTour pros as Amity Rockwell comes from behind to take a marquee win.