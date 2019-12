Gallery: Cyclocross National Championships 2019

There was plenty of mud, sweat, and beers at USA Cycling's Cyclocross National Championships in Lakewood, Washington over the weekend. Clara Honsinger and Gage Hecht escaped with national titles in the elite women's and men's races, while Katie Compton and Stephen Hyde saw their respective winning streaks come to an end. Photographer Wil Matthews was there to capture the action.