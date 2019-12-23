Tech Podcast: Most important tech stories of the decade

As the decade comes to a close, tech editor Dan Cavallari and editorial director Ben Delaney reflect on what tech developments changed the bike industry in the last ten years — for better and for worse.

This holiday season, as you cozy up next to the fire and drink your hot chocolate, make a little room for one more countdown: The VeloNews Tech Podcast top 20 most important bicycle tech stories of the decade. How did indoor riding change the way we train through the winter months? Who among us is without a Boa dial on our shoes? And where has the pendulum finally settled on tire size, both on the road and off? These all make an appearance on our top 20 VeloNews most important tech stories of the decade.

Take a listen to our top 20 list and let us know what you think. Did we hit the nail on the head? What tech stories did we forget that deserve a mention? Have we made too much of the growth of gravel, the way we shift our bicycles, and the explosive growth of e-bikes?

Be sure to tweet at us with questions, comments, or suggestions for future podcast topics; hit us up on Instagram (Dan’s here and Ben’s here) to find out where in the world we’re riding today; and of course, come along for the ride on Strava.

And be sure to check out all the other excellent podcasts VeloNews has to offer, like the Fast Talk podcast and the Put Your Socks On podcast with Bobby Julich and Gus Morton.