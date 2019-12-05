Rapha launches indoor-cycling clothes

As Zwift and the popularity of indoor riding continues to rise, Rapha jumps in with indoor-specific cycling clothing.

Rapha has pushed into a few categories outside of outdoor-cycling apparel — headphones, casual clothing, toiletry bags — and now the brand has a few pieces of indoor-specific cycling clothing, too.

The indoor collection includes a $40 Training Sweat Cap, a $75 sleeveless Training T-Shirt, a $130 pair of Core Cargo Shorts, and a $15 Training Towel.

The Rapha Indoor Sweat Cap

The Cap is basically a sweat headband with cycling styling. The T-Shirt is similar to a baselayer, but with a baggier fit and a wider neck.

The Rapha Indoor Training Towel has loops to hook onto your hoods

Rapha is positioning the Cargo Shorts as a good indoor option because of the absence of bib straps and the presence of side pockets. And the towel, well, is a towel, but with loops on the ends to hook onto a bike’s hoods to keep it in place on the handlebar/stem area.

Ella Harris in the Rapha T-Shirt and Core Cargo Shorts

Rapha joins Castelli in the outdoor-brand-gone-inside market. Castelli has a few ‘Insider’ pieces like a jersey and bibs. And of course a handful of clothing brand already make ultralight bibs and shorts for hot-weather riding that can double for indoor riding.

