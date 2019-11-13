PYSO: The Off-Season

LATEST STORIES

Bobby and Gus bring you a special edition of PYSO from Pace Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, with special guest Nicola Cranmer, the founder and GM of the TWENTY20 Women’s Pro Cycling Team.

The trio talk cover a variety of topics including:

  • What riders do during their off-season (spoiler alert: not much according to Bobby)
  • The physical & mental importance of taking time off the bike
  • The cancellation of the Amgen Tour of California & what it means for American cycling
  • Weekly Zwift rides with Team Twenty20 – join them!
  • Ad hoc fall training camps (Bobby despises them), and formal camps in December and January.
  • New kits, new bikes, and new teams

Got questions for Bobby and Gus? Send them over to SuperFan@VeloNews.com.  If they answer your question we’ll send you a pair of PYSO socks.

 