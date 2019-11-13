PYSO: The Off-Season

What riders do during their off-season (spoiler alert: not much according to Bobby) The physical & mental importance of taking time off the bike The cancellation of the Amgen Tour of California & what it means for American cycling What exactly are pro riders doing in the offseason? Bobby, Gus and special guest Nicola Cranmer weigh in.

Bobby and Gus bring you a special edition of PYSO from Pace Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, with special guest Nicola Cranmer, the founder and GM of the TWENTY20 Women’s Pro Cycling Team.

The trio talk cover a variety of topics including:

What riders do during their off-season (spoiler alert: not much according to Bobby)

The physical & mental importance of taking time off the bike

The cancellation of the Amgen Tour of California & what it means for American cycling

Weekly Zwift rides with Team Twenty20 – join them!

Ad hoc fall training camps (Bobby despises them), and formal camps in December and January.

New kits, new bikes, and new teams

Got questions for Bobby and Gus? Send them over to SuperFan@VeloNews.com. If they answer your question we’ll send you a pair of PYSO socks.