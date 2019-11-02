Team USA strike gold at Track World Cup

U.S. women's team kick off the 19-20 season with record-breaking win at team pursuit, with Jennifer Valente picking up more medals in the points and scratch races.

The U.S. national team swept the boards at the second day of the Track World Cup in Minsk, Friday.

The women’s team scooped Gold in the team pursuit and points race, and a Bronze in the scratch race.

World road time trial champion Chole Dygert Owen raced with Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, and Emma White in the team pursuit. After riding their fastest time since the 2016 Rio Olympics in their qualifying round, the team went on to break the Minsk Arena Velodrome’s track record during the first round clocking a time of 4:13.616. They took the Gold medal after beating Germany in the finals.

Valente was back in action twice more in the day, dominating the points race by winning every sprint of the race except one. She took Gold after winning by 30 points. She later took Bronze in the scratch race.

“Our women proved today why they have claimed three out of the past four titles at the World Championships,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Elite Athletics, road, and track.

“They have been training extremely hard and we are looking forward to continuing their progression as we look towards Tokyo 2020, he continued. “Jennifer has had an amazing World Cup so far. You would be hard-pressed to find an athlete more dedicated than Jennifer and her ability to read the pack during these races make her one of the most dynamic riders we have ever seen.”

Racing continues through the weekend with the men’s and women’s madison and omnium and the men’s points race, scratch race, and individual pursuit.