Kimberly Geist calls an end to prolific career

Two-time world champion and winner of 32 US national championships retires from competitive cycling.

American track star Kimberly Geist has called an end to her prolific career.

“Today I announce my departure from competitive cycling,” said 32-year old Geist (far right in title image) in a Facebook post, Thursday.

“Over these 23 years, I have had an intense passion for the sport of cycling,” read the post. “What gave me longevity was such a strong enjoyment of the process. I have truly enjoyed the process of forming the discipline it takes to try to better myself physically and mentally every day, to try to be among the best. Today I can very honestly say that I have lost the fun and the enjoyment I have had for the process. I love riding my bike and the people who supported me in doing this, but the daily process of living as a competitive athlete no longer ignites that same spark. I, therefore, know it is time for me to stop competing.”

Since capturing her first national champion title in 1997 as a junior, Geist succeeded in multiple track disciplines and at the collegiate and elite levels. Her palmares include team pursuit gold medals in the 2017 and 2018 UCI Track World Championships in teams that included Chloe Dygert.

“Kim has had an amazing career, being a member of one of the greatest Women’s Team Pursuit teams of all time,” said Gary Sutton, USA Cycling women’s endurance track coach.

Although Geist is stepping away from competition herself, she will still be involved in competitive cycling, and plans to continue her role as a coach.

“I am looking forward to putting the energy and drive I put toward competitive cycling into new ventures within the sport,” she said in her post. “I am looking to get involved even more and give back to my community, which has given so much to me.”

“As an athlete, Kim inspired everyone around her, now in her next chapter, as a coach, she will continue to be an inspiration to the next generation of U.S. cyclist,” said Scott Schnitzspahn, USA Cycling’s Vice President of elite athletics.