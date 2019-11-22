Trek-Segafredo’s Paternoster hit by a car while training

Italian sprinter Letizia Paternoster was struck by a car while training near her home, suffering injuries to her wrist and face.

Italian sprinter Letizia Paternoster was hit by a car and injured during a training ride near her home in Trentino, Italy on Friday morning.

The news was released by Paternoster’s Trek-Segafredo team after the incident.

According to the team release, Paternoster suffered a fractured left scaphoid, as well as a broken tooth. The Italian remained conscious during the incident.

“Everything happened so quickly that I was not able to understand,” Paternoster said in a release. “I only reacted with my hand to lessen the fall. When I calmed down, I was able to tell that my head was ok, then I focussed on my hand. Unfortunately, the x-ray confirmed the bad feeling.”

Paternoster, 20, is one of the rising stars on the Trek-Segafredo squad, and joined the team in early 2019 from the Astana women’s team. A talented sprinter, Paternoster already has a highly decorated career on the track. She won the junior world championships in the points race and team pursuit in 2016 and the European title in the team pursuit in 2017.

Paternoster also won Trek-Segafredo’s first UCI race when she took the opening stage of the 2019 Santos Women’s Tour Down Under.

According to the team, the driver of the car stopped after striking Paternoster, and stayed with the rider until an ambulance took her to a nearby hospital. An orthopedist confirmed that the Italian rider will not need surgery for her injuries. She will undergo a MRI on Saturday to check for additional injuries.

“Letizia suffered a small detachment on the lateral side of the left-hand scaphoid and a front-tooth fracture which was repaired by her dentist after leaving the hospital,” said Trek-Segafredo doctor Nino Daniele in a release. “Regarding the scaphoid, the doctors in Arco applied a transitory cast to keep it immobile.”