New-look Dimension Data aims for top-10 ranking in 2020

Japanese telecommunications giant NTT takes over the naming rights for the African team that struggled to post wins in 2019

Same team, new jersey. Dimension Data rolls into 2020 as re-branded NTT Pro Cycling.

NTT is a Japanese telecommunications giant that’s the parent company of Dimension Data, and takes over naming rights for the South African team. Behind the jersey, there are some significant changes for the team which ranked near the bottom of the WorldTour rankings in 2019.

Nine new riders join for 2020, including Carlos Barbero (Movistar), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) and Max Walscheid (Sunweb). Big-name departures include Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-Merida) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (B&B Hotel-Vital Concept). Lars Bak, Mark Renshaw and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg retire.

Team anchors Edvald Boasson Hagen and Michael Valgren hope to perform at a higher level next season. American rider Ben King remains under contract through 2020.

The team hopes to leave behind its bad luck in 2019, and is aiming to finish in the top-10 in WorldTour team rankings in 2020.

“Our team’s story now continues into the next phase, which will see us use our established platform to aim higher and to shoot further,” said team principal Doug Ryder. “We truly are a team that was born in Africa but created for the world.”

Team ownership is part of the NTT Group, an international conglomerate of communications, security and data processing. The sponsor extended its deal with Tour de France owners ASO through 2025 under the Dimension Data group to help process race data.