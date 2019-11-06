VN Podcast: What killed the 2020 Amgen Tour of California; Tejay van Garderen interview

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Fred Dreier and Andrew Hood discuss the recent news that AEG has cancelled the 2020 Amgen Tour of California, citing a challenging business climate for the race.

Why is the race cancelled? Fred and Andy take a deep dive into the business of putting on big stage races in North America, and why the economic model is so full of challenges. All of these big races lose money, and none of them last forever. The Amgen Tour of California is, unfortunately, not the only race to have had to take a year off. Fred and Andy hypothesize what impact the race’s cancellation will have on domestic U.S. racing, as well as on the international WorldTour calendar.

Then, we hear from American rider Tejay van Garderen, who won the 2013 edition of the race. Van Garderen discusses his own history at the Tour of California, and how it shaped him into the racer he is today. All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.