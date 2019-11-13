VN Podcast: Stetina chooses gravel; Patrick Redford on covering cycling for Deadspin

We discuss Peter Stetina's decision to race gravel instead of WorldTour road; plus, writer Patrick Redford talks about covering cycling for Deadspin.

What types of bicycle racing stories appeal to a mainstream sports audience? It’s a topic we’ve often discussed here at VeloNews. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we speak to Patrick Redford, a journalist who covered pro cycling for the sports website Deadspin.com.Patrick also takes us through the fateful past few months at Deadspin, which saw the entire staff of writers resign after the outlet’s ownership tried to alter its editorial focus and voice.

Before we hear from Redford, Fred Dreier and Andrew Hood discuss the week’s biggest story, which was that WorldTour veteran Peter Stetina will become a full-time gravel racer in 2020. Stetina is trading the Tour de France for Dirty Kanza, the Belgian Waffle Ride, and other big gravel events, and he’s doing so in his relative prime, at age 33.

What does this news, when matched with the cancellation of the Amgen Tour of California, tell us about the state of U.S. bicycle racing? The guys discuss the ongoing trends in professional and participatory cycling, and try to read the tea leaves for what it means for the sport.

All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.