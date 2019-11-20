VN Podcast: Rebecca Fahringer’s advice for cyclocross success

Rebecca Fahringer comes on the podcast to discuss her successful North American CX campaign, and explains why cyclocross is the perfect point of entry for women into cycling.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we speak with Rebecca Fahringer of the Kona-Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross team. Rebecca is currently leading USA Cycling’s Pro CX standings, and has won five major North American races this year.

Rebecca shares insights on how she progressed through the ranks from a collegiate newbie to a North American pro. She talks about the desire to race in North America, rather than base herself overseas.

And Rebecca explains why cyclocross is a great entry point for women into cycling.