VN Podcast: How gravel and MTB are growing women’s cycling

This week's podcast features contributor Betsey Welch, who covered the Dirty Kanza, Epic Rides and other off-road events this year. Welch discusses why these events are helping bring women into cycling.

Gravel cycling and backcountry mountain bike racing are booming, with events like the Dirty Kanza, Epic Rides, and SBT GRVL races attracting throngs of participants each year.

As it turns out, these events are also bringing female cyclists into our sport, and providing a new challenge for women who are longtime participants.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we sit down with VeloNews contributor Betsy Welch, who covered gravel and mountain bike racing this season. Betsy attended events like Leadville 100 MTB, Dirty Kanza, and Epic Rides, and also participated in them as well. In her reporting, she examined why these events and their respective communities are so welcoming to female riders.

