Velon adds discrimination complaint against UCI

Velon accuse UCI of blocking efforts to expand Hammer Norway to include women's event.

Velon, the trade group representing a dozen WorldTour teams, is expanding its legal action against the UCI.

The group announced Friday that is adding a discriminatory addendum to an anti-trust complaint it filed to the European Commission last month.

Velon is in an ongoing battle with the UCI over its stand-alone Hammer Series. Last month, the group said the cycling governing body was unfairly trying to stymie its commercial interests.

Now Velon accused the UCI of working against efforts to expand one of the Hammer Series dates in Norway to include a women’s event.

According to Velon officials, the UCI gave initial approval to the event, only to backpedal and refuse the application for an expanded women’s event at the Stavanger Hammer Series race.

“Refusing to allow a much-welcomed women’s Hammer event … is yet another example of the UCI using its regulatory power to block the legitimate business activities of Velon,” a statement read. “This time in a manner which discriminates against women’s cycling.”

The was no immediate reaction from the UCI to Velon’s latest action.

Velon had already filed an anti-trust Complaint against the UCI with the European Commission in a long-simmering turf war with the UCI. The latest discriminatory allegations reveal an ever-deepening gap between some of the top WorldTour teams and the UCI.