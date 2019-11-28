UCI to re-test samples from 2016-2017

Cycling's governing body is responding to new information from Austrian police based on the Aderlass scandal.

Cycling’s governing body will re-test samples following revelations of the Aderlass doping scandal.

The UCI said Wednesday it will target samples taken during the 2016 and 2107 seasons via the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF). The move comes on the heels of collaboration with Austrian law enforcement authorities in the so-called Aderlass affair that erupted last year involving Nordic skiers and elite men’s pro racers.

The move was prompted by “new information and documents received from Austrian police involved in the Aderlass operation,” the UCI said.

The ‘Aderlass’ scandal erupted in February when authorities raided the Nordic skiing world championships and Seefeld, Austria. They uncovered evidence of a major blood-doping operation linked to German doctor Mark Schmidt. ‘Aderlass’ is the German for ‘bloodletting’.

Schmidt, detained by police in Erfurt, is suspected of facilitating blood doping for at least 21 athletes of eight nationalities and across five different sports.

Professional cyclists suspended as a result of the operation include Austrians Stefan Denifl and Georg Preidler, Slovenian Kristijan Koren and Croatia’s Kristjan Durasek. Ex-pro Alessandro Petacchi was also retroactively sanctioned.

— AFP contributed to this report