UCI outlines eligibility guidelines for transgender athletes

The cycling governing body is linking up with other international federations to update eligibility requirements for transgender riders.

The UCI is working with other international governing bodies to create eligibility requirements for transgender athletes across its disciplines.

The cycling governing body confirmed Monday it is working on rules that will try to allow fair access to athletes as well as “equal chances for participants,” the UCI said Monday in a statement.

Part of the guidelines, which could be in place by 2020, include a serum testosterone threshold to determine eligibility, with a maximum threshold of 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category, the governing body reported.

The topic was discussed last month as part of a larger working group with other international federations that huddled in Lausanne. The group discussed establishing rules that will allow transgender athletes to enter elite female competition, according to the IAAF. Other representatives joining the UCI and the athletics federation included the International Paralympic Committee, the International Tennis Federation, World Rowing, and the International Golf Federation.

Representatives heard from “a range of invited experts in relevant disciplinary fields and from both cis and trans athletes,” an IAAF release stated.

The issue of transgender eligibility is a hot-button issue, and federations have created two working groups to help federations to “draft their own transgender eligibility rules and establish a medical and scientific network to promote research in the area of transgender athletes,” an IAAF report stated.

Here is the UCI statement in full:

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is pleased by the consensus obtained by the working group – of which it is a member alongside other International Federations – which met recently in Lausanne on the theme of transgender athletes’ eligibility in competitive sports.

The UCI shares the conclusions reached by the participants, who included representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. The conclusions notably state that if a Federation decides to use serum testosterone to distinguish between male and female athletes, it should adopt a maximum threshold of 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category.

The consensus drawn up by the working group will enable the UCI to take into consideration, in line with the evolution of our society, the wish of concerned athletes to compete while guaranteeing as far as possible equal chances for participants in women’s competitions.

The text concerned will be submitted for approval by the UCI Management Committee with a view to application in 2020. The UCI will adapt its regulations in accordance with the new guidelines.