Travis McCabe and Israel Cycling Academy close to finalizing 2020 deal

Travis McCabe and Israel Cycling Academy are expected to announce his move to the WorldTour in 2020.

Travis McCabe nearly beat Peter Sagan in the opening stage at this year’s 2019 Amgen Tour of California.

Next year he will have even more chances, as he is set to join Israel Cycling Academy for the team’s debut in the WorldTour next season, sources close to McCabe and the team have informed VeloNews.

The team declined to comment.

The 30-year-old is a longtime winning presence on the U.S. racing scene, and is poised to join the WorldTour with the Israel-backed team.

McCabe raced in 2019 with Floyd’s Pro Racing, a team that is folding at the end of this season. Before that, he raced 2017-2018 with UnitedHealthcare and spent 2016 with Holowesko-Citadel Racing. He joined Smartsport in 2013.

A fast finisher, McCabe won twice in 2019, and was second to Sagan in the opening stage at the California tour in Sacramento. Other wins include four stages at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, three stages at the Tour de Langkawi, and a stage at the 2018 Colorado Classic.

Israel Cycling Academy is moving up to the WorldTour in 2020 after taking over the racing license of Katusha-Alpecin. The team’s roster is not yet finalized, but 18 riders have been confirmed so far. Big names joining for the team’s jump to the WorldTour include Tour de France stage-winners Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic).

Canadian rider James Piccoli, 28, who also made a splash on the North American circuit, is also confirmed for ICA. Several Katusha-Alpecin riders are also expected to join Israel Cycling Academy for 2020, with final confirmations expected before a team training camp in December.