Quintana targets Tour with new team Arkea-Samsic

Quintana eyes Tour for 2020, but first his new second-tier team will need to secure a wildcard invite.

Nairo Quintana goes into his first season with new team Arkea-Samsic with big ambition.

“I want to win every race we enter, starting with Paris-Nice,” he told AFP, Sunday.

The former Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana champion moves to French second-tier outfit Arkea Samsic in 2020, having raced with Movistar since 2012. He will join Warren Barguil as the team’s GC option.

Arkea-Samsic races in the Pro Continental division and will need to secure wildcard entry to the biggest races of the season.

“We hope to pick up invitations to as many classics and Tours as possible,” Quintana said.

Central to Quintana’s hopes for 2020 is a challenge for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Quintana has placed on the Tour podium three times in his career, but so far failed to reach the top slot. He recently stated his firm belief that his new team will be invited to its home grand tour in 2020.

“The Tour route looks good, especially with that uphill time-trial at the end, it’s in a place I know well,” he said of the potentially decisive penultimate stage to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Quintana joins Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde in hoping to transfer straight from the Tour’s final stage in Paris to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

“I would love to be selected for the Olympic Games, I have missed two of them,” he said.