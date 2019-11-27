Politt latest Katusha rider confirmed for ICA

The budding German classics star is the latest Katusha rider to join ICA as it moves into the WorldTour

This was one that Israel Cycling Academy wasn’t going to let get away.

Budding German classics star Nils Politt, runner-up in last year’s Paris-Roubaix, will be riding for Israel Cycling Academy in 2020 as the team makes the jump to the WorldTour.

Politt was one of several riders who had a remaining contract with Katusha-Alpecin, which is folding at season’s end, with ICA taking over its WorldTour license. So far, seven riders will race in the new-look team, swapping a Katusha jersey for the ICA colors for 2020.

“Obviously the circumstances were difficult for all Katusha-riders, but I am happy that I now have a clear situation,” Politt said Tuesday. “I am very happy that I am part of the Israel Cycling Academy, and I am looking forward to being involved in this project.”

Several of the key Katusha riders are staying on as ICA moves to the WorldTour, including Alex Dowsett, Rick Zabel, and Dani Navarro. Among 15 new arrivals include Dan Martin and Rory Sutherland (UAE-Emirates), André Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) and Canadian James Piccoli.

Politt will be anchor for the team’s spring classics ambitions. Second in Paris-Roubaix this year, many see Politt as a major player on the pavé.

“Nils has shown in the last few years that he is close to winning big races,” said manager Kjell Carlström “We believe that he will be a great asset. We will build our first part of the classics campaign around him.”