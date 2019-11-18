Lappartient provides hints of inaugural ‘bike Olympics’ set for 2023

13 disciplines and over 2,500 riders to come together in UCI's new Cycling World Championships, set to debut in 2023.

UCI president David Lappartient has provided more details about the cycling governing body’s ambitious plans for a “bike Olympics” set for 2023.

Lappartient confirmed the UCI is going to bring together nearly all cycling’s disciplines under one two-week event to race for world championship titles.

Speaking to “Host City” ahead of a conference later this month, Lappartient expanded on the idea to promote cycling in a “mega event” every four years at 12 months ahead of the next Olympic Games.

“We want to bring all our best athletes together for a single event held at one venue every four years, in the year before the Olympics,” Lappartient said. “The UCI Cycling World Championships … will celebrate virtually all of our disciplines.”

Lappartient confirmed that 13 disciplines will be competing for their respective rainbow jerseys that would include more than 2,500 athletes.

The first event is set for two weeks during August 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. The city was chosen in part because it already boasts world-class amenities, including an indoor velodrome and a BMX course.

“There is no question that this mega event, which is without precedent in the history of our sport, presents us with a massive yet exciting challenge,” he said. “The competitions will take place at venues both inside and outside the city, indoors and outdoors, including roads, which involves managing traffic.”

In February, the UCI confirmed that 13 events would compete during what will be the largest international cycling event of its kind, including road, track, mountain bike (cross-country, downhill, marathon and eliminator), trial, BMX, indoor cycling, grand fondo as well as para-cycling road and track championships.

The UCI, which owns the rights to all of its respective world championships, said the idea to hold a simultaneous world championships of all of its disciplines will tie in nicely ahead of the next Olympic Games — 2024 in Paris in this case — as well as promote cycling in a larger platform.

“Our mega event will allow Glasgow and Scotland to move to the next level in the development of cycling as a means of transport, a health-enhancing activity, and a leisure pursuit,” Lappartient said.