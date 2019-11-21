Ineos sign young stars Rodriguez and Rivera

23-year old Colombian Brandon Rivera and 18-year-old Carlos Rodriguez set to join British team in 2020.

Team Ineos has invested in youth with new signings Carlos Rodriguez and Brandon Rivera.

The move will see 23-year old Colombian Rivera and 18-year-old Spaniard Rodriguez both racing at WorldTour for the first time. Pan-American time trial champion Rivera rode the 2019 season with continental team GW-Shimano, while Spanish junior time trial champion Rodriguez has yet to race as a professional.

Rodriguez has signed a two-year contract that will see him joining childhood friend and 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.

“Egan and I are very good friends,” Rodriguez said on the team Ineos website. “We have known each other since the age of 10 when we started on the mountain bike in Zipaquirá. We were both full of dreams, and so to now be riding together again is incredible.”

“I grew up as a mountain biker but I love climbing, time trials, and one-day races,” continued the Colombian. “I’m ready to help my teammates when they need it, but also prepared to make the most of any opportunities.”

Rodriguez joins the team on a four-year contract, and will dovetail his racing with studying for an engineering degree.

“At this stage in my career I think of myself as an all-round rider,” said Rodriguez in the team’s press release. “Being consistent across the different disciplines is my strength, but I like the climbs and the tough races.”

“To be a part of team Ineos is incredible. You can see that young riders are doing so well within this team,” said Rodriguez. “I am under no illusions it is a big step up to the professional level. I think that if I work hard, step by step, I can progress and adapt myself to the WorldTour.”

The pair join a team with a number of talented young riders including Bernal (22), Pavel Sivakov (22), and Filippo Ganna (23). Bernal’s Tour de France win made him the third-youngest Tour de France winner in history.