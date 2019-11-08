Froome one step closer to recovery with removal of metal plates from leg

Froome undergoes surgery to remove plates from hip and elbow as he continues his bid to take fifth Tour de France title.

Multiple grand tour champion Chris Froome (Ineos) has undergone surgery to remove plates from the leg that he broke in a “horror crash” in June.

Froome posted an image from his hospital bed on Instagram, Friday.

“Less some hardware from my hip and leg,” he said. “Feeling groggy but all went perfectly.”

Perhaps more notable was his choice of hashtags #roadtotdf2020 and #roadtotokyo2020, re-confirming his big goals for summer 2020. Froome has recently spoken of the Tour de France as being “the driving force” behind his recovery, and hopes to back up a return to the Tour with a shot at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Froome broke his leg while reconning a stage at the Criterium du Dauphine, a crash that also left him with fractures to his ribs and elbow.

Froome’s potential return to full fitness to take the start line at the Tour in Nice will leave his Ineos team with a leadership conundrum as it looks to balance the ambitions of reigning champion Egan Bernal, 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, and Froome. New addition to the team Richard Carapaz further complicates the riddle, though he has recently stated his desire to race the Giro d’Italia.

If Froome were to take another Tour victory, he would join Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain in holding a record five yellow jerseys.

The Brit’s ambition to race the Tokyo Olympics shortly after the Tour was given added heft when he reconned parts of the route to be used in the Olympic road race while in Japan in October for the Saitama Criterium.