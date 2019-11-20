Cummings, Bennati call end to long careers
Brit Steve Cummings and Italian Daniele Bennati have called an end on long careers as the peloton loses two of its elder statesmen.
38-year-old Cummings rode the 2019 season for Dimension Data though was not on the newly branded NTT Team’s 2020 roster revealed this week. He is reported to have confirmed his retirement to journalist Ned Boulting.
39-year-old Bennati announced his retirement on his Instagram page.
“From tomorrow I leave again for new adventures where I believe there will always be, in the background, that splendid object with two pedaled wheels that is with me for life,” read the message he posted Monday.
‘Caro Benna, devi scendere’. Questo mi ha detto la mia schiena qualche giorno fa. Ed io, che altrimenti da solo non l’avrei mai fatto, l’ho dovuta assecondare, nonostante abbia lottato come in uno sprint con l’Arco di Trionfo davanti, per sconfiggere il dolore, nell’estremo tentativo di recuperarla al 100%. Ma non posso prendermela con lei che mi ha sorretto per tutti i 18 anni di una carriera che per me ha i colori dell’arcobaleno, e come colonna sonora gli applausi di chi mi ha atteso lungo tutte le strade del mondo ore ed ore per vedermi passare soltanto per un secondo. Adesso sono io ad applaudire tutti quelli e sono tanti, troppi per nominarli tutti, che mi hanno aiutato a raggiungere importanti traguardi, a resistere al freddo delle montagne, al caldo del deserto, al vento, alla pioggia, alla neve, a vincere per 54 meravigliose volte. Adesso sono io che non attenderò neppure un secondo per trascorrere ore ed ore con chi mi ha regalato calore aspettandomi in punta di piedi. Adesso sono io a ringraziarvi e perché no, anche la mia inseparabile schiena che questa volta mi ha aiutato nell’impresa per me più difficile: scendere dalla bici. Sono sceso, ma da domani riparto per nuove avventure dove credo ci sarà sempre, sullo sfondo, quello splendido oggetto con due ruote a pedali che per me è la vita. A presto Benna❤ #liniziodiunanuovaera #staytuned #benna80
Bennati rode his last three seasons with Movistar. His career was highlighted with stage wins in all three grand tours. Cummings, who rode professionally since 2005, took stage victories at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana as well as a GC victory at the Tour of Britain.
The pair join Stijn Devolder in hanging up their wheels. Devolder, who rode the 2019 season with Corendon-Circus, took back-to-back wins at the Tour of Flanders in 2008 and 2009. He announced his retirement to Het Laatste Nieuws earlier this month.
“Last summer I turned 40,” the Belgian said. “It’s time to say goodbye and start something else. I can’t go on forever. The decision to stop is now easier for me than a few years ago. Then I would have stayed behind with the feeling: “I only had a few years …”.”