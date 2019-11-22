Bora signs new performance coach, DS following Vila exit

The German team shakes up its coaching staff going into 2020 following the departure of Sagan's coach.

Patxi Vila, the former pro who helped guide Peter Sagan to three world titles, has left Bora-Hansgrohe.

The team did not reveal why, only stating that Vila’s departure from the team was an “amicable conclusion.” The German team said Jean-Pierre Heynderickx will join as sport director and Hendrik Werner as a coach.

“After the departure of Patxi Vila, who had looked after a significant area of responsibility, we had to strengthen our team in some areas,” said team manager Ralph Denk. “On the technical side, we have been able to reallocate responsibilities internally. However, I am also pleased to have been able to find quality new staff on short notice.”

Heynderickx, 54, raced as a pro for 11 seasons, with seven victories, including a stage win at the Vuelta a España. The team said the Belgian will help with the northern classics. Werner formerly worked at Sunweb before making the move to Bora-Hansgrohe.

“Werner is a top-level coach, who has already been able to make a name for himself in the international cycling scene,” Denk said. “I think that he will fit very well within our team and our coaching philosophy in particular. With both of these new additions, we will be able to strategically reinforce our team, and we now sit in an optimal position ahead of the forthcoming season.”

On the racing side, Bora sees five new faces for 2020. Top moves include the arrival of the highly touted Lennard Kemna (Sunweb) and Matteo Fabro (Katusha-Alpecin). A few key names leave, including Davide Formolo to UAE-Emirates. Sam Bennett is expected to move to Deceuninck-Quick-Step after a contract snag was resolved.