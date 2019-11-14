Alex Howes extends contract with EF Education First

U.S. champion renews for 14th season with EF Education First in two-year contract extension

U.S. national champion Alex Howes has extended his contract with EF Education First in a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old Coloradan has raced with the team since its initial iteration in 2007 as Pro Continental outfit Team Slipstream.

“The team has changed a lot over the years, but the core ethos and mentality of the team has always remained the same,” said Howes. “We’ve always been the plucky underdogs who find ways to win with craft and grit. That mentality has really resonated with me and keeps me coming back.”

“Alex is the longest standing member of the team,” said team boss Jonathan Vaughters. “He might be the guy with the most years on any one team anywhere in the world.”

Having won the national championships in Knoxville this year, Howes’ jersey will have stars and stripes on it rather than the team’s trademark blue and pink.

“Racing in the jersey has been a dream come true,” said Howes. “Every time I pin a number onto the USA national champion’s jersey, I get goosebumps. I cannot wait to wear it in some big European races next spring.”

Howes was one of the team that took part in the ‘alternative calendar’ in 2019, joining Taylor Phinney and Lachlan Morton in racing events such as Dirty Kanza and Leadville 100.

“Alternative racing puts a giant smile on my face from early pre-dawn start to late afternoon finish,” he said. “These grassroots type events have my heart.”

Howes is one of many American riders renewing with the team for 2020, including Logan Owen and Lawson Craddock. Rising star Neilson Powless also joins the U.S. contingent on the team having transferred from Jumbo-Visma. The team has also signed Ruben Guerreiro, Kristoffer Halvorsen, Magnus Cort, and Jens Keukeleire as it looks to bolster both its GC and classics squads.