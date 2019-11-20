Stocking Stuffers: Relax with CBD and more

It’s just a silly sticker on a bottle, right? Nope. A dollar of every barrel sold of Deschutes’ CX IPA goes toward supporting pancreatic cancer research in honor of Deschutes co-owner Colby Nightingale, who succumbed to the disease in 2018. Good brew, good cause, good graphics. Drink up!

Floyd’s of Leadville CBD, Seven Points CBD, Hammer Nutrition CBD

It’s tough to wade through the sea of CBD products out there. We’ve tested a lot of them, and these are our favorites. Whether you’re into creams, bars, tinctures, or capsules, these companies seem to have gotten it right for recovery and relaxation. Check out Floyd’s for CBD with a cycling bent (and a good dose of humor, if you’re savvy enough to catch it). Check out Seven Points for CBD focused on broader athletic lifestyles and activities.

Check out Hammer Nutrition for a topical application brought to you buy a company with a deep history in cycling and endurance sports.

Ataq Raw Energy Bar and Hydration Mix

All of Ataq’s products are made with natural ingredients and are GMO-free; most are gluten-free and dairy-free, too. That means they’re easy on your stomach while providing the nutrients you need. As it happens, they also taste pretty darn good.