Holiday Gift Guide
Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com

Stocking Stuffers: Relax with CBD and more

Dan Cavallari
Deschutes Handup IPA

Deschutes Handup IPA
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Prices vary
It’s just a silly sticker on a bottle, right? Nope. A dollar of every barrel sold of Deschutes’ CX IPA goes toward supporting pancreatic cancer research in honor of Deschutes co-owner Colby Nightingale, who succumbed to the disease in 2018. Good brew, good cause, good graphics. Drink up!

Floyd’s of Leadville CBD, Seven Points CBD, Hammer Nutrition CBD

Floyd's of Leadville CBD
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Prices vary
It’s tough to wade through the sea of CBD products out there. We’ve tested a lot of them, and these are our favorites. Whether you’re into creams, bars, tinctures, or capsules, these companies seem to have gotten it right for recovery and relaxation. Check out Floyd’s for CBD with a cycling bent (and a good dose of humor, if you’re savvy enough to catch it). Check out Seven Points for CBD focused on broader athletic lifestyles and activities.

Seven Points CBD
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Check out Hammer Nutrition for a topical application brought to you buy a company with a deep history in cycling and endurance sports.

Hammer Nutrition CBD Balm
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

 

Ataq Raw Energy Bar and Hydration Mix

Ataq hydration mix
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Prices vary
All of Ataq’s products are made with natural ingredients and are GMO-free; most are gluten-free and dairy-free, too. That means they’re easy on your stomach while providing the nutrients you need. As it happens, they also taste pretty darn good.