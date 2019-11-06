We take a look at the Pinarello Grevil+ gravel bike (with O-Symetric rings!) of Olympic medalist, Tour de France podium finisher and Cat 5 gravel rider Bobby Julich.
Variety is the spice of gravel life, and we’ve seen all manner of bike variations in recent years, but Bobby Julich’s Pinarello Grevil+ had a first for us: O-Symetric chainrings. We had a chat with the Olympic medalist and Paris-Nice winner about his transition from being a hater to a believer – both of the rings and gravel bikes. See the captions below for the story. Julich will be racing the Spirit World 100 this weekend with his Put Your Socks On podcast cohost Gus Morton.
