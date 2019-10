Beyond Limits: Inside U.S. cyclocross with Tim Johnson and Stephen Hyde

Trombones, hard intervals and riding bikes where bikes were not meant to be ridden. Come along for some cyclocross!

Where did this strange sport come from? How should you train for it? And… is salad a part of pre-race breakfast? Allen Lim, PhD investigates with his friend and six-time U.S. cyclocross champion Tim Johnson plus reigning and three-time U.S. champ Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).